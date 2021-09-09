Study: COVID-19 pandemic job market causes rise in job scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Workers aged 25-34 are the most common targets of employment scams that are on the rise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The BBB’s Scam Tracker reported 28.2% of scams affected people aged 25-34, followed by 35-44 at 21%. Experts say one reason for the rise in employment scams is because millions of people will be looking for another job after the end of many pandemic employment benefits.

“The BBB report found that job scams most commonly victimized people ages 25-34, with women filing 67% of complaints about the fraud,” Rockford Regional Office BBB Director Dennis Horton says. “Millions of people are exposed annually with the median financial loss reported by victims being $1,000.”

“In addition, victims often reported a loss of their time, as 32% were never paid for the work they did for an ‘employer’ that turned out to be fraudulent,” Horton adds.

Experts warn those looking for a job should verify employment offers to prevent illegal jobs, identity theft and fake checks. The BBB finds that 34% of victims provided their driver’s license number and 25% provided their Social Security or Social Insurance number.

“Be especially careful with online job boards,” Horton advises. “Many job scams, for example, promise consumers a well-paying job, often working from home, if they pay upfront for training, materials, or equipment.”

The number of phony and fake checks reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) increase 65% from 2015-2020. Car wrap jobs, caregiver jobs and other small business jobs are common job offers that have fake reviews. Scammers “hire” victims from places like Facebook and steal their credit card information to order laptops, cellphones, and other high-end goods, which are often shipped to somewhere in Russia.

Some tips the BBB offers are to take time to find the job listing on the company’s website directly, check on businesses offering jobs and complete an internet search with the employer’s name and the word “scam” to see if there are other complaints involving job scams.

Complaints regarding job scams can be reported to the BBB, FTC or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.