Stateline to hold 9/11 ceremony at Bauman Park

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - As the world gets ready to recognize 20 years since the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks, a piece of that history is here in the Stateline.

Cherry Valley will hold a 9/11 ceremony on Saturday at Bauman Park where a steel beam from ground zero was recovered and donated by the port authority of New York and New Jersey. Cherry Valley Police Sergeant Bryon Muraski was part of the group that came up with the idea in 2011 to create the memorial. They held their ceremony last year and expect a big turnout this year.

“I’m not sure how many other memorials are like this, across the country. I know we have two here in Winnebago County, the one in downtown Rockford and the one here in Cherry Valley. This memorial is always open to the public. The park’s open sunrise to sunset. The public can always come out here and appreciate this piece of world history,” Muraski says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.