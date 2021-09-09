RPD issues 214 tickets during Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 214 citations were issued by the Rockford Police Department during their Labor Day initiative to keep Illinois roads safe.

97 of those tickets included things like distracted driving and criminal arrests and 32 were issued for not wearing a seat belt. 82 drivers were caught speeding and three drivers were given a DUI.

“As traffic safety partners, we do our best to make sure all drivers and other road users are safe,” Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran says. “While enforcement campaigns like these save lives, there is still much to be done.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.