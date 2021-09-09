Advertisement

RPD issues 214 tickets during Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 214 citations were issued by the Rockford Police Department during their Labor Day initiative to keep Illinois roads safe.

97 of those tickets included things like distracted driving and criminal arrests and 32 were issued for not wearing a seat belt. 82 drivers were caught speeding and three drivers were given a DUI.

“As traffic safety partners, we do our best to make sure all drivers and other road users are safe,” Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran says. “While enforcement campaigns like these save lives, there is still much to be done.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Locals are asking officials to do something about the intersection of County Line and Marengo...
Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end
Lockers at Gwinn Middle School.
Northwest Indiana High School on lockdown for active shooter

Latest News

Ingersoll Golf Course is one of two host courses
Golf Sunday Fun Days at two Rockford golf courses to continue through October 31
The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments...
Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects
Freshmen enrollment increases 12% at NIU
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton