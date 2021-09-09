Rockford University QB Ray wins NACC offensive player of the week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a historic performance last Saturday, Jaelen Ray won NACC Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Ray becomes the first Regent this year and the first RU quarterback since the 2014 season (Andrew Stochl) to win the award. Ray went 31-of-37 (83.8%) for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns in Rockford’s convincing 48-13 win over Grinnell.

He set the school record for completions in a game and was the first RU quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a game since 2018. His 402 passing yards were second-most in school history, and it was only the second time an RU quarterback eclipsed the 400-yard passing mark in a single game.

The Rockford University football team returns to the field on Saturday against Greenville College.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.