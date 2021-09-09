Advertisement

Rockford University QB Ray wins NACC offensive player of the week

(Courtesy Rockford University)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a historic performance last Saturday, Jaelen Ray won NACC Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Ray becomes the first Regent this year and the first RU quarterback since the 2014 season (Andrew Stochl) to win the award. Ray went 31-of-37 (83.8%) for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns in Rockford’s convincing 48-13 win over Grinnell.

He set the school record for completions in a game and was the first RU quarterback to throw four touchdowns in a game since 2018. His 402 passing yards were second-most in school history, and it was only the second time an RU quarterback eclipsed the 400-yard passing mark in a single game.

The Rockford University football team returns to the field on Saturday against Greenville College.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
Locals are asking officials to do something about the intersection of County Line and Marengo...
Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection
Former District 205 Superintendent dies
Former District 205 Superintendent dies

Latest News

NIU secures first ‘boneyard’ victory of year, preps for Wyoming
Aquin volleyball outlasts Dakota in three sets
Winters sat down to write last year when the basketball season was canceled due to COVID and...
Mike Winters shares basketball coaching musts in “The Journey: Lessons From the Hardwood”
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs for a first down during the second...
Robinson to wear #25 for Jaguars this season