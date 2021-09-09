Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The most common reason people in Illinois are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine is because they are worried about the side effects.

According to a vaccine hesitancy report from QuoteWizard, 65% of respondents said they are worried about the vaccine’s side effects. 40% said they either don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccines or the government and 35% said they are waiting to see if it’s safe.

28% believe they don’t need it and 21% don’t think the virus is a threat rounded out the top-five answers.

The full report can be viewed here.

