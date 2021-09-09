Advertisement

Muslim community weighs in on upcoming 9/11 anniversary

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been nearly two decades since the 9/11 attacks a day that changed so many peoples lives forever.

Members of The Greater Rockford Muslim Association say they vividly remember that horrific day and the torment they felt for many years after.

Mohamed Elghobashy calls the attacks tragic and on every anniversary he mourns the moss of life. He says he also can’t forget how many of his friends and family felt targeted and criticized because the people accused of the crimes identified themselves with the Muslim faith, but adds that a lot of progress has been made and finds more people who accept Islam understand that one groups actions do not represent everyone.

“A lot of people now know that these small fraction of people they don’t represent Islam they don’t represent Muslims because now they see Muslims around their neighbors, co workers colleagues, so I think there has been a lot of change immense change,” said Elghobashy.

