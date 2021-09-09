Advertisement

ISBE, USDA extend Seamless Summer Option

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will extend the Seamless Summer Option. This will allow schools in Illinois (if they choose) to keep giving students free lunches until the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.

“The pandemic brought many economic challenges to our families, so we are very happy that healthy meals will be available at no charge for all students throughout this critically important school year,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala says. “Many of our students rely on schools to meet their nutritional meals. Study after study shows that proper nutrition supports improved performance in school. We encourage school districts to participate to help fuel learning renewal this year.”

More information about school nutrition programs can be found on the ISBE website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Locals are asking officials to do something about the intersection of County Line and Marengo...
Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end

Latest News

Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican will now be known as UW Health
Ingersoll Golf Course is one of two host courses
Golf Sunday Fun Days at two Rockford golf courses to continue through October 31
RPD issues 214 tickets during Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign