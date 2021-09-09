ISBE, USDA extend Seamless Summer Option

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will extend the Seamless Summer Option. This will allow schools in Illinois (if they choose) to keep giving students free lunches until the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.

“The pandemic brought many economic challenges to our families, so we are very happy that healthy meals will be available at no charge for all students throughout this critically important school year,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala says. “Many of our students rely on schools to meet their nutritional meals. Study after study shows that proper nutrition supports improved performance in school. We encourage school districts to participate to help fuel learning renewal this year.”

More information about school nutrition programs can be found on the ISBE website.

