The heat is on as the weekend approaches, 90s looking likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the last two days have been nothing short of spectacular, the sunshine will continue into the weekend. However, it’s going to feel a lot more like summer as we heat up this weekend. Temperatures at times will be at times 15-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Friday looks great with more widespread sunshine. Temperatures warm up a smidge near or slightly above 80 degrees along with a slight uptick in humidity. However, for the most part, it will be a great day. No issues for any of the high school football games happening around the Stateline Friday night.

While Friday will be another nice day, humidity will see a slight uptick. before the hotter times this weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The heat ramps up in a big way on Saturday and humidity levels will also go up. On Saturday with dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s and temperatures in the mid-90s, it will definitely feel more like “air you can wear” but it definitely won’t be as bad compared to several past instances this summer. Have the sunscreen handy and drink water if you plan on being outside for prolonged periods, otherwise, it will be a very much summer-like day Saturday. This is what we mean by ‘second summer’ is coming back to the Stateline!

Stronger southwest winds should set the stage for a hot day on Saturday with highs near or just above 90 degrees. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While the dew points won't be oppressively humid, it will feel hotter and more humid Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While the last few days have felt cooler and closer to fall, "second summer" arrives in the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

90s in September are not unheard of, as we’ve had several instances where temperatures have reached 90 degrees in September. However, that didn’t occur in September 2019 or September 2020. The month of September on average sess two days of 90s with the record highest for a month of September being 11 days in the 90s. The record was set back in September 1939.

It’s also been a hot summer overall, as we’ve seen double the average amount of 90s with 30 days in the 90s for 2021 so far.

Days in the 90s this late in the season are not unheard of by any stretch. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll remain dry through much of the weekend before our next cold front will approach from the north on Sunday and could bring some showers late Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures in the upper 80s, well above normal, will continue through Tuesday along with rain chances each day. Then our next cold front Tuesday will give us the most widespread rain chances before dropping temperatures slightly for Wednesday.

Temperatures look to remain above normal for much of next week, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Starting Sunday night, we'll have rain chances in the forecast for many workdays next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall, the pattern through September is calling for more above normal temperatures in big margins. It would not surprise me if we saw another day or two near 90 degrees after this weekend. Stay tuned!

