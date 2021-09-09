Advertisement

Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post

Harlem School Board meeting
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a thorough investigation of a concerning social media post Thursday morning related to Harlem High School, the district ensures the post was false and there is no student safety threat.

Harlem High School Principal Jeremy Bosi has this to say on the situation:

“We have a Threat Assessment Team here at the high school that includes law enforcement professionals and school administrators. We have had significant training in maintaining a safe learning environment. The team assessed this situation immediately. We would like to thank the individuals who brought this to our attention. Please remember that as soon as a student or parent sees or hears anything that could potentially be a threat to student safety, they should notify any school employee immediately. Our community is safest when we all work together.”

