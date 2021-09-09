Golf Sunday Fun Days at two Rockford golf courses to continue through October 31

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Golf Sunday Fun Days will continue through October of 2021, according to the Rockford Park District. Ingersoll and Sinnissippi golf courses invite families and beginner golfers of all ages to enjoy Golf Sunday Fun Days, every Sunday after 3 p.m. at the two Rockford golf courses.

The program offers reduced admission for participants, at $5 per person, with carts available for $20. Players can walk the course for no extra charge. The goal is to bring out families and friends and beginners as participants to enjoy playing a round of golf in a relaxed environment. Tee times can be reserved at the golfrockford website, but walk-ups are also welcome based on the availability at the course.

The Fun Days are for 9 holes of play from the easy tees, with a slower place of play in mind. Limited sets of clubs are available to beginners that have no clubs of their own. There is no charge for the clubs. More information on all of the Park District’s year golf programs for all ages, can be found on the golf website. An events calendar is also posted. For information about support, equipment, and programs for golfers with disabilities, contact Customer Service at 815-987-8800 (call/text).

Safety has been and will continue to be a top priority for the Rockford Park District. The District has worked with and followed guidelines from the CDC, IDPH, Restore Illinois, and local health officials to develop procedures and protocols to ensure a fun and safe recreational experience. For information on the Park District’s current face mask policy, and health and safety information, please visit the playitsafe page of the Park District website.

The final Sunday in October is October 31, and residents are encouraged to take advantage of the continuing nice weather until then.

