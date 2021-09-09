Freshmen enrollment increases 12% at NIU

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University has its largest year-to-year increase in the number of freshmen enrolled for the first time in more than 20 years, increasing 12%.

On the 10th day of the school’s attendance, freshman enrollment increased by 238 students compared to last fall for a total of 2,285 freshmen enrolled at NIU. It’s also the most diverse freshmen class in NIU history.

“Guided by our multi-year planning efforts, we’re leading the way in Illinois and nationally in our efforts to remove barriers to a high-quality college education,” NIU President Lisa Freeman says. “It’s been an incredibly challenging year, but we’re seeing very positive trends in key areas, from our freshman enrollment growth to our 10-year external-funding high for faculty and staff research, education and service projects, which provide meaningful opportunities for student engagement.”

NIU also saw more than 1,000 students enrolled from outside of Illinois. Back in fall 2018, the university made tuition more affordable for out-of-state domestic students, which is equal to the in-state tuition rate. Between 2017-2021, there was a 50% increase in out-of-state domestic students and NIU’s population has at least one student from each U.S. state.

“We’re pleased to see that NIU is attracting students from Illinois and well beyond,” Vice President for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications Sol Jensen says. “During this unusual year, our freshman numbers and other trends point to a strategic enrollment plan that continues to serve as a foundation for our future.”

3,694 students live in housing on-campus, the highest number in five years.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.