Fire flow testing in the Forest City starts next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford will begin its annual fire flow testing program starting Monday, Sept. 13 and estimates the testing will take six weeks to complete.

The City of Rockford does fire flow testing annually to make sure the pressure is fine in case of a fire.

During this time, residents may experience discolored water. While it’s not a health hazard, flushing iron (red water) or manganese (black water) may stain porcelain and laundry. The City recommends those affected flush their water lines for one to two minutes once testing ends in your living area.

Water quality questions and concerns may be directed to 779-348-7151.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.