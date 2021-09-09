Advertisement

Durand volleyball beats Winnebago in three sets

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - In non-conference action, Durand recovered from an early deficit to beat Winnebago 2-1.

The Bulldogs slept through the entire first set, and the Indians took advantage. Winnebago won handily 25-12. It was a much-needed wake-up call for Durand, who won set two 25-20 to force a winner take all final set. The Bulldogs embraced the challenge and won the final set 25-21.

It pushes Durand to 7-2, the Bulldogs will host Pecatonica later in the week.

As for Winnebago, it’s been a tough stretch for the Indians who are now 3-6. They hope to regroup next week against Oregon.

