Advertisement

Cycle on 2nd comes back around for its third year

Organizers say it’s meant to be a recreational, non-competitive community bicycle ride.
Cycle on 2nd comes back around for its third year
Cycle on 2nd comes back around for its third year(<a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_meinzahn'>meinzahn</a>)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bikers in the Rockford area can grab their helmet and water bottle as I Bike Rockford is set to host its third annual Cycle on N. 2nd St. on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 8 to 10 a.m.

All families are invited to participate and parents can have their kids do a bike safety rodeo in the parking lot east of the YMCA. At the end of the event, attendees can get some coffee or something to eat downtown.

“We’re always excited by creative and community-led events, and Cycle on 2nd offers a unique experience for people riding bikes,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says. “Whether you’re an experienced or a casual rider, it’s a great opportunity to ride on North 2nd Street without cars and enjoy a new perspective on that road.”

Registration is not necessary and the event is free to the public. More information can be found on I Bike Rockford’s website.

NOTE: in preparation for the event, the following areas will be impacted:

Southbound N. 2nd St. (IL 251) will be completely closed for vehicular traffic from the Auburn/Spring Creek interchange south to E. State St.

Side streets intersecting with N. 2nd St. will not be allowed access to southbound N. 2nd St.

Police traffic control will be located at the intersection of N. 2nd St and Y Blvd. and Jefferson St. (US BUS 20) and S. 2nd St. (IL 251) to allow periodic traffic through as needed.

A marked detour route will be posted for those traveling south on 2nd St. (IL 251).

2nd St. will re-open for regular traffic by 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Locals are asking officials to do something about the intersection of County Line and Marengo...
Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end

Latest News

ISBE, USDA extend Seamless Summer Option
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican will now be known as UW Health
Ingersoll Golf Course is one of two host courses
Golf Sunday Fun Days at two Rockford golf courses to continue through October 31