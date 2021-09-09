Cycle on 2nd comes back around for its third year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bikers in the Rockford area can grab their helmet and water bottle as I Bike Rockford is set to host its third annual Cycle on N. 2nd St. on Sunday, Sept. 12 from 8 to 10 a.m.

All families are invited to participate and parents can have their kids do a bike safety rodeo in the parking lot east of the YMCA. At the end of the event, attendees can get some coffee or something to eat downtown.

“We’re always excited by creative and community-led events, and Cycle on 2nd offers a unique experience for people riding bikes,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says. “Whether you’re an experienced or a casual rider, it’s a great opportunity to ride on North 2nd Street without cars and enjoy a new perspective on that road.”

Registration is not necessary and the event is free to the public. More information can be found on I Bike Rockford’s website.

NOTE: in preparation for the event, the following areas will be impacted:

Southbound N. 2nd St. (IL 251) will be completely closed for vehicular traffic from the Auburn/Spring Creek interchange south to E. State St.

Side streets intersecting with N. 2nd St. will not be allowed access to southbound N. 2nd St.

Police traffic control will be located at the intersection of N. 2nd St and Y Blvd. and Jefferson St. (US BUS 20) and S. 2nd St. (IL 251) to allow periodic traffic through as needed.

A marked detour route will be posted for those traveling south on 2nd St. (IL 251).

2nd St. will re-open for regular traffic by 10:30 a.m.

