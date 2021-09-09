Amazon announces 800 new jobs at area facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is plenty of job opportunities coming to the Rockford area over the next several months.

Amazon announces it will start hiring for 800 jobs at the new Rockford facility on Baxter Rd. Interested applicants can start applying on Friday. This, coupled with the temporary casino looking to fill positions has Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is excited about the future. He says this is a great way for people to work and live in the Forest City.

“This is just really exciting. Rockford, we certainly have challenges and I think the good part about those challenges, we’re not shying away from them. We’re facing those challenges head-on and facing them together as a community. But there are also amazing opportunities that are taking place right before our own eyes,” says McNamara.

Amazon says it’s is hiring for warehouse positions which start at $16 per hour. A hiring event will take place on Sept. 16 from 9-6 at 4021 Morsay Dr.

