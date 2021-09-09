Advertisement

Amazon announces 800 new jobs at area facility

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is plenty of job opportunities coming to the Rockford area over the next several months.

Amazon announces it will start hiring for 800 jobs at the new Rockford facility on Baxter Rd. Interested applicants can start applying on Friday. This, coupled with the temporary casino looking to fill positions has Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is excited about the future. He says this is a great way for people to work and live in the Forest City.

“This is just really exciting. Rockford, we certainly have challenges and I think the good part about those challenges, we’re not shying away from them. We’re facing those challenges head-on and facing them together as a community. But there are also amazing opportunities that are taking place right before our own eyes,” says McNamara.

Amazon says it’s is hiring for warehouse positions which start at $16 per hour. A hiring event will take place on Sept. 16 from 9-6 at 4021 Morsay Dr.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Locals are asking officials to do something about the intersection of County Line and Marengo...
Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end

Latest News

SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican rebrands to UW Health SwedishAmerican
Stateline to hold 9/11 ceremony at Bauman Park
Stateline to hold 9/11 ceremony at Bauman Park
Stateline to hold 9/11 ceremony at Bauman Park
Stateline to hold 9/11 ceremony at Bauman Park
Illinois House on the verge of passing clean energy proposal
Illinois House on the verge of passing clean energy proposal