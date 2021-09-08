Advertisement

Winnebago County Circuit Court earns $550,000 grant

Jury selection in murder trial underway
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Circuit Court has been awarded the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women Justice grant award.

The award also comes with a $550,000 grant, which will help fund survivor advocacy within the court system and more support for the Winnebago County Domestic Violence Coordinated Court. Currently, $1.4 million has helped the court with its Justice for Families Program.

“We are thrilled to be selected for continued funding from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women. This continued federal support for the work of our Domestic Violence Coordinated Courts demonstrates Winnebago County’s ongoing national leadership and innovation in the criminal justice system’s response to domestic violence,” Deputy Court Administrator of the Domestic Violence Coordinated Court Nicole Ticknor says.

“The funding provided by the Office on Violence Against Women is integral to the functions of our Domestic Violence Coordinated Court. With this funding, we can continue to expand upon the foundation established by this court which dates back to 2012.” Presiding Judge of the Domestic Violence Coordinated Court Honorable Randy Wilt says.

