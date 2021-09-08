Students encouraged to create fire safety plan during Campus Fire Safety Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of Campus Fire Safety Month, the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) encourages students to create and practice a fire safety plan.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), student housing fires cause around one death, 32 injuries and $15 million dollars in property damage each year. Since January 2000, at least 175 people have died in college-related fires, seven of which happened in Illinois.

“This month serves as a good reminder for schools, universities, colleges and local municipalities to join together and evaluate the level of fire safety being provided in both on and off-campus student housing. It’s important that all the proper steps are being taken to ensure fire-safe living environments are available for students,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says.

The OSFM encourages any schools and municipalities in Illinois to educate students on fire safety outreach programs throughout the academic year. Since this is the first time many students live away from home, it’s more important than ever for them to understand fire safety.

Helpful safety tips for students when looking for a place to live include on and off-campus housing with sprinklers, testing smoke alarms monthly and learning the fire evacuation plan for your residence in case one does happen.

More information is available here.

