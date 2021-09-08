Advertisement

Students encouraged to create fire safety plan during Campus Fire Safety Month

Students encouraged to create fire safety plan during Campus Fire Safety Month
Students encouraged to create fire safety plan during Campus Fire Safety Month(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_rclassenlayouts'>rclassenlayouts</a>)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - As part of Campus Fire Safety Month, the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) encourages students to create and practice a fire safety plan.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), student housing fires cause around one death, 32 injuries and $15 million dollars in property damage each year. Since January 2000, at least 175 people have died in college-related fires, seven of which happened in Illinois.

“This month serves as a good reminder for schools, universities, colleges and local municipalities to join together and evaluate the level of fire safety being provided in both on and off-campus student housing. It’s important that all the proper steps are being taken to ensure fire-safe living environments are available for students,” Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez says.

The OSFM encourages any schools and municipalities in Illinois to educate students on fire safety outreach programs throughout the academic year. Since this is the first time many students live away from home, it’s more important than ever for them to understand fire safety.

Helpful safety tips for students when looking for a place to live include on and off-campus housing with sprinklers, testing smoke alarms monthly and learning the fire evacuation plan for your residence in case one does happen.

More information is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end
Former District 205 Superintendent dies
Former District 205 Superintendent dies
As the coronavirus makes its way into classrooms around the Stateline, parents express mixed...
Parents weigh in on COVID outbreaks in local schools
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday

Latest News

Beloit Memorial High School on soft lockdown, police investigating potential threat
Lockers at Gwinn Middle School.
Northwest Indiana High School on lockdown for active shooter
Hard Rock looking for employees ahead of its temporary casino opening in Rockford
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM