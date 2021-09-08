Seasonable Thursday on tap, major warming to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few would characterize Wednesday as having been cold, but compared to what we’ve grown accustomed to, it did certainly feel quite a bit cooler. For just the fourth time since August 1, temperatures failed to reach the 80° mark. Still, the 79° reading in Rockford still goes into the record books as having been above normal by September 8 standards.

Another “cool” day is ahead of us on Thursday, though it won’t be nearly as breezy, as high pressure approaches from the west. Skies should feature quite a bit of sunshine, with just a few more clouds again developing during the afternoon, similar to Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70s, right on par with what we should be seeing this time of year.

Northerly winds are to keep temperatures seasonably cool again on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds begin to turn southerly and eventually southwesterly Friday, allowing temperatures to warm back into the lower 80s underneath sun-splashed skies.

Winds shift back to the southwest on Friday, allowing temperatures to begin to warm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The real warming begins Saturday, as winds vigorously blow out of the southwest, sending temperatures soaring. In all likelihood, we’re ticked for the 90s Saturday, and it’s possible more could occur on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday. Humidity, while elevated compared to the past few days, should not get out of control.

We'll start to feel a bit more muggy by the time the weekend rolls around, but it's not likely to become oppressive. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That won’t be the end of the warmth by any stretch of the imagination. All indications are that temperatures will remain well above normal through next weekend, and the Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook suggests that unseasonable warmth is to continue through Fall’s opening day on September 22.

Expect warmth to dominate through Fall's opening day in two weeks, and likely beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

