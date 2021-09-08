Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are looking for two suspects who forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM.

Officers responded to 7151 Walton St. near Sam’s Club on Thursday, Sept. 3 around 3:25 p.m. for a robbery complaint. A 22-year-old woman told police she and her child were getting a cart from the Wal-Mart vestibule when she was approached by a black man and a black woman she didn’t know. The victim said the male threatened her if she didn’t get money from the ATM and registers inside the store. The victim followed their orders.

The store’s video cameras showed the suspects leaving the area in a white Cadillac SRX with temporary IL license plates.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Black male, 30-40 years old, roughly 6′00″ tall, 180 lbs., dark complexion, had spaces between each of his teeth and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and khaki pants.

Black female, early 30′s, roughly 5′5″ 240 lbs. and brown curly hair.

If you have any information regarding this incident or can identify the suspects, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900

