Rockford man found guilty for sexual assault during a house party in 2018

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announces that Troy Rossato was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Assault at a 2018 house party.

On July 14, 2018, Officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of sexual assault at St. Anthony’s Hospital. The victim at the hospital said she was at a house party the night prior and was in and out of consciousness while she was assaulted by Rossato.

This Class 1 Felony is punishable from anywhere between 4-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and three years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant State’s Attorney Kirstin Krivanec handled the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.