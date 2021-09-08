Powerhouse Project at Beloit College wins Excellence Award

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A former power plant along the Rock River in Beloit is now called the powerhouse for Beloit College, serving as the school’s student union and athletic center.

Leaders at Beloit College say the powerhouse is a testament to the college’s focus on sustainability. The project showcases reduced energy features, earning them the 2021 energy efficiency excellence award from a focus on energy. The 120,000-square-foot facility features theater, classroom, and meeting spaces, a running track and an eight-lane competition swimming pool. This is the first-of-its-kind facility in the country, preserving a historical building while combining student life spaces and recreational facilities.

“This building is so innovative in a number of ways with respect to its energy efficiency. And the signature piece being our geothermal system. And this is a celebration of our college’s commitment to energy efficiency and the state’s commitment to energy efficiency,” President Scott Bierman says.

