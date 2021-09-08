Advertisement

Pierce deals with limited warehouse space

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While empty storefronts seem to blanket the Stateline, empty warehouses are a completely different story.

The available warehouse space in both the U.S. and Rockford has become extremely limited. That’s in a large part due to the COVID-19 induced explosion in e-commerce and U.S. imports. Rockford-based Pierce Distribution has had such a hard time finding warehouse space for its locations across the country, it has needed to utilize old manufacturing buildings. Leaders at the logistics company say the situation isn’t ideal.

“Building a new facility is always an option. The problem is people want a new facility now. They don’t want to start building a building now that’s going to take a year, the better part of a year to construct so if you have to build a new facility that is an option but it doesn’t fit up a time frame for what most companies are looking for,” Distribution Business Manager Tim Charles says.

