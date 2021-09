ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds today with highs in the middle 70′s. Down to the low 50′s tonight before heading back up to 76 degrees tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. 80′s are back on Friday and through the weekend as we move in a tad of humidity and thunderstorm chances the ladder part of Sunday.

