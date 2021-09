ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 14, Meridian Rd. between IL-75 and Latham Rd. will be closed for road culvert replacement.

Construction will take place south of the IL-75/Meridian Rd. Intersection. Completion is weather dependant.

Drivers should use another route.

