Northwest Indiana High School on lockdown for active shooter

ST. JONH, Ind. (WBBM) - Two students are being questioned, after an active shooter call prompted a lockdown Wednesday morning at Lake Central High School in St. John, Indiana.

St. John Police said officers from several agencies in Lake County responded to the scene after a report of an active shooter at the school shortly before 10 p.m. Officers swept the building, but no shots were fired, no injuries were reported, and everyone is safe.

Students with special needs will be evacuated to Kolling Elementary. — Lake Central (@LCHSnews) September 8, 2021

Police sources said one person might have been barricaded in a room inside.

According to the Lake Central School Corporation, two students were taken in for questioning.

Per Phone Message sent at 11:03 a.m. to all families from Dr. Veracco: At approximately 9:30 a.m. today, our high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 call was made, 2 students have been taken in for questioning, NO shots were fired, all of our students and staff are safe! — Lake Central Schools (@LC_School_Corp) September 8, 2021

Parents were being told to gather at the nearby Fagen-Miller funeral home as a staging area, not because there have been any injuries.

The Lake County 911 emergency operations center was urging other people to avoid the area.

