NIU secures first ‘boneyard’ victory of year, preps for Wyoming

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A shocking upset win in week one has the Huskies feeling confident as they head into week two. NIU welcomes a strong out-of-conference foe to DeKalb in Wyoming.

Against Georgia Tech, Tyrice Richie made a diving catch of a two-point conversion pass with 38 seconds to play to give the Huskies a 22-21 win Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. NIU’s defense blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt to give the Huskies their first “Boneyard” victory since 2018 and their 17th all-time. Boneyard wins are collected over prominent opponents or teams from leagues now designated as “Power 5”.

“One thing I firmly believe is this is a players game, players make plays and players win games,” head coach Thomas Hammock said. “Our guys certainly made the plays to put us in the position to win the game and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Now Hammock says the attention turns to Wyoming, a strong 1-0 team from the Mountain West Conference. Hammock says he won’t take the Cowboys lightly, and hopes a home crowd shows up to support his team.

“We have a big home game this weekend we would love for our fans to show up and create a home-field advantage for our players,” Hammock said. “That makes a big difference, NIU students, NIU alumni, the whole community will be big.”

