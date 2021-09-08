Mother of victim who died in a 2016 DUI crash seeks re-do hearing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Elizabeth Alvarado, the mother of a victim who died in a DUI crash in 2016, is requesting remedy in Winnebago County Court for violating her rights.

This comes after voters in Illinois approved an amendment to strengthen the rights of crime victims, which is also known as Marsy’s Law. A hearing on her motion will take place on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on 650 W. State St.

Alvarado says the prosecution didn’t talk to her about a plea deal that reduced the charges against the defendant. They also did the plea and sentencing without Alvarado, which deprived her of her right to be heard in a court of order. According to the court filing, this is a violation of the Illinois Constitution and several statutory provisions.

“I just don’t understand why they did this to me,” Alvarado says. “How could they have just forgotten about me? How could this have happened?”

Alvarado has worked with the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM) since the case was first filed in 2016. AAIM is now helping Alvarado seek remedies.

“Too many mothers have had to endure the pain that Elizabeth Alvarado has lived through in losing a child in an impaired driving crash. She remained committed to pursuing justice for her son only to have her constitutional rights violated,” AAIM Executive Director Rita Kreslin says. “Victims need to have the opportunity to have their voices heard. We’re proud to stand by Elizabeth in this landmark case to ensure that all victims receive the rights that they are entitled to.”

