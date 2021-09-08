Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people are sent to local hospitals over the weekend after an accident in what neighbors say is a dangerous intersection.

Cars are only forced to stop in two directions at County Line and Marengo roads. One local family says many drivers are going much faster than the 55 mile per hour speed limit and they’ve seen traffic accidents at that intersection rising.

“People will fly through the intersection, we see people blow the stop sign all the time,” said Kathryn Baumann, Marengo resident.

In 2018, Kathryn Baumann and her husband moved near the intersection of County Line and Marengo roads. Since then, they’ve seen several serious car accidents right outside their home.

“We know what it sounds like now because it’s happened so many times, we heard a car crash, I called 911 immediately,” said Baumann.

That’s when Baumann saw a silver Ford Fusion only 12 feet from her living room.

“I mean this is the second time that a car’s been in my front yard since we moved here, in the last nine months even so this time was a lot worse because they were 12 feet from my living room window,” said Baumann. “What if it was a bigger car, what if it was a high speed crash, what if it was a semi truck, it could be in my house, I mean I literally sit, we sit right there.”

Boone County Fire Chief Brian Kunce says his team has responded to three serious accidents at the intersection in the past few months. He believes driver’s aren’t paying attention there. With corn tall this time of year, it might not be easy for drivers to see who’s just around the corner.

“The leading cause is when people just do not pay attention,” said Kunce. “Come to a complete stop, look both ways, twice, and make sure that the intersection’s clear before you go through.”

“Something has to change, this isn’t working, people don’t stop, whether it’s intentional or not, they don’t,” said Baumann.

Kunce believes this intersection is seeing more traffic due to construction at nearby Kishwaukee Valley road. He hopes once that road opens back up, accidents won’t happen as frequently.

Sunday night’s accident sent four people to the hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

