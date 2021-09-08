Advertisement

Initial homicide investigation show victim was shot Friday night, according to officials

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A preliminary investigation of a 19-year-old homicide victim shows the victim was likely shot on Friday even though the body wasn’t found until Sunday.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and no time of death is available. Officials say this could take several weeks to find out.

Officers from Beloit police responded to shots fired near Bluff St. and Portland Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police found shell casings after a survey of the neighborhood and those involved in the shooting ran away. No blood was found and there were no reports of someone being shot at that time.

Chief of Police Andre Sayles found that the victim’s body couldn’t be seen because of its location and time of day. Police wanted to share this information to maintain transparency with the community.

If you have any information on this homicide or other crimes, please contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244), Crime Stoppers (608-362- 7463) or online.

