Hard Rock looking for employees ahead of its temporary casino opening in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Hard Rock prepares to open its temporary casino in the Forest City in less than 60 days, the company is looking for residents to apply for several positions from restaurant staff to management.

“This is a perfect opportunity for Rockford residents to embark on a new career, and we look forward to meeting with many of you in the very near future,” Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas says.

Anyone interested in applying can visit their website for more information. Dates for upcoming hiring events will be announced sometime in the future.

