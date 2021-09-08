Beloit Memorial High School on soft lockdown, police investigating potential threat

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating a potential threat at Beloit Memorial High School. The school is on lockdown as an abundance of caution.

Police posted the following statement on Facebook:

We are investigating an anonymous threat outside of Beloit Memorial High School. Out of an abundance of caution, while we investigate the credibility of this potential threat, the school is currently on a soft lockdown. We are collaborating with the School District of Beloit, and the lockdown will be lifted at a time to be determined.

Parents and Guardians, DO NOT COME to the high school at this time. The students will be in their classes until we are concluded with the soft lockdown. We will coordinate communication with Beloit Memorial High School to provide additional information as we are able.

