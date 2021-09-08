Advertisement

Aquin volleyball outlasts Dakota in three sets

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Sep. 7, 2021
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight day, Aquin and Dakota met on the court. The final contest between the two until the end of the month ended in a Bulldog victory.

The Indians started the match extremely strong, they opened on an 8-1 run, which fueled them past Aquin 25-20 in set one. Things went downhill from here, Aquin won a nail-biter of a second set 25-23, and secured the win with a 25-20 win in the third and final set.

The win pushed Aquin to 7-1, their lone loss coming to Genoa Kingston. The Bulldogs continue conference play Thursday when they meet Lena-Winslow.

The Indians will look to regroup next Monday when they welcome Pearl City to Dakota. They are in need of a spark after dropping three matches over the past two days.

