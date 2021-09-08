ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain or shine, the 73rd annual Greenwich Art Fair returns to the Rockford Art Museum on Sat. Sept. 18 at 711 N. Main St. in downtown Rockford.

This year’s fair features 55 artists from across the U.S., live music from local artists, food trucks and more. It’s the longest fair of its kind in the Midwest since its establishment in 1948. Gates are set to open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. followed by most festivities until 9:30 p.m. that night.

The artists, several of which come from the Rockford Region, will compete for some awards such as Best of Show and Judge’s Choice.

The Rockford Mass Transit District Trolley bus will help attendees get to and from the fairgrounds for free. Fairgoers can enjoy live music at the Greenwich Main Stage at the Amphitheater at Burpee, local foo9d trucks, an artisan marketplace and more.

Those interested in attending the fair must buy a ticket. Proceeds from ticket sales go right back into supporting the museum. You can learn more information here.

