Rockford Police Department charges area man for alleged home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police officers have charged 49-year-old Clarence Goston of Rockford for an alleged home invasion over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. 6th St. around 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7 for reports of a home invasion. Police identified Goston as the suspect who left the scene in a van. He was arrested shortly after.

Goston was also charged with Criminal Trespass to a Residence and Battery.

