Advertisement

Rockford Police Department charges area man for alleged home invasion

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police officers have charged 49-year-old Clarence Goston of Rockford for an alleged home invasion over the weekend.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. 6th St. around 1:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7 for reports of a home invasion. Police identified Goston as the suspect who left the scene in a van. He was arrested shortly after.

Goston was also charged with Criminal Trespass to a Residence and Battery.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 60-year-old man is in serious condition after a crash in Loves Park Sunday evening.
Police: 60-year-old man in serious condition after crash in Loves Park
Police lights
Rockford Police respond to collision involving ATV
As the coronavirus makes its way into classrooms around the Stateline, parents express mixed...
Parents weigh in on COVID outbreaks in local schools
A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
House fire in Rockford causes $50K in damages
Former District 205 Superintendent dies
Former District 205 Superintendent dies

Latest News

Bites of Beloit starts Today, six area restaurants participating
Bites of Beloit starts today, six area restaurants participating
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
Dairy Depot extends summer operation, will be open through Halloween
Dairy Depot extends summer operation, will be open through Halloween
West Rock Wake Park says the season is far from over for anyone looking to try wake boarding
Labor Day marks unofficial end of summer