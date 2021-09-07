Advertisement

Mercyhealth reveals its new breast cancer screening technology

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new breast cancer screening machine comes to one Rockford hospital to help doctors detect smaller cancers in patients.

Mercyhealth unveils its automated breast ultrasound system which will be used for women with dense breast tissue. Doctor Patrick Para is the Radiology Medical Director at Mercyhealth and says this technology will be used to detect smaller cancers that can’t be found on a mammogram. Para says this machine allows doctors to see a larger volume of tissue at a higher definition adding roughly forty to sixty percent of patients have dense breast tissue.

“This really helps us as a screening tool to look through that dense breast tissue with ultrasound now it is a screening tool and if we find an abnormality or something we think could be an abnormality the patient would still come to us again for what’s called a diagnostic ultrasound,” Dr. Para says.

