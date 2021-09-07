Labor Day marks unofficial end of summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With students returning back to school, for some, Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, but other aren’t ready to give up on the season just yet.

With highs in the 80′s on Monday, it was the perfect weather to take a trip over to West Rock Wake Park and that’s exactly what many people did, some traveling from Chicago, Michigan and even California.

“Just everything about this park screams, I guess, awesomeness,” said Corey Nuss, California resident.

Corey Nuss and Ashley Vandermeer traveled all the way from Northern California just to spend Labor Day weekend at their favorite Midwest stop, West Rock Wake Park.

“This is incredible, this is beautiful weather for the Midwest,” said Nuss. “Whether you’re brand new and have never heard of what a wake board is before or whether you’re an expert or pro-level rider, they just love having everyone out,” said Vandermeer.

But, they’re not the only ones enjoying the warm weather conditions.

“It couldn’t be more perfect for wake boarding,” said Amber Jarrett, West Rock Wake Park operator.

Jarrett says she gave lessons to a family from Chicago early in the morning and was impressed with the conditions.

“The water is nice and brisk but still comfortable this time of year which is unusual because usually by the end of the season we start getting much cooler water, much cooler temperatures and it’s just been beautiful and warm out,” said Jarrett.

Owner of West Rock Wake Park, Dan Jarrett want people to know that their season is far from over and they have wet suits available to rent for the colder months.

“The white stuff isn’t flying yet and the beauty of a wet suit is you can ride, we’ve had days into November before,” said Dan Jarrett. “We want to teach Midwesterner’s how to ski from early May, late April into late October.”

Jarrett says families travel every year to ski resorts during the winter months and this is the opposite to that hobby. He feels there are great cable parks all over the U.S. but one of the best ones is right here in Rockford.

Again, Jarrett emphasizes that the season is not over yet. While kids may be going back to school, the park is still open and they are willing to accommodate for customers through late October, possibly into early November depending on what weather conditions look like this fall.

