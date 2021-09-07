Dairy Depot extends summer operation, will be open through Halloween

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Labor day is usually the final day of the season for loves park ice cream staple dairy depot.. but we can all scream for ice cream because the walk-up spot will stay open through the end of October.

Dairy depot’s season usually goes from memorial to labor day. But this year it didn’t open until the end of June as the new owners got set to take it over. After lots of positive feedback from customers and hundreds of requests, the owners decided to extend the season until Oct. 31. Owners say the weather is still warm enough for a cold treat.

W“e weren’t able to open right away at the beginning of the summer season so we wanted to at least extend that to our customers so that they can enjoy it a little later in the year. It means a lot that we’re able to keep that tradition going for everybody. This is important This is good community,” Owner Robert Witt says.

