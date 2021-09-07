Advertisement

Bites of Beloit starts Today, six area restaurants participating

Bites of Beloit starts Today, six area restaurants participating
Bites of Beloit starts Today, six area restaurants participating(Geronimo Hospitality Group)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week returns to the area starting today and runs through Sunday, Sept. 12 at six Beloit area restaurants.

Foodies can dine at Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s # 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian. The restaurants will offer two-course lunch or three-course dinner options throughout the week, including popular menu items from each of the restaurants.

“Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week was created to connect diners with restaurants and culinary experiences they may not have tried yet or visited in a while,” COO of Geronimo Hospitality Group Jeff Whiteman says. “It’s a great reason to get out and enjoy the many great things downtown Beloit has to offer. Your taste buds will thank you.”

More information is available on their website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 60-year-old man is in serious condition after a crash in Loves Park Sunday evening.
Police: 60-year-old man in serious condition after crash in Loves Park
Police lights
Rockford Police respond to collision involving ATV
As the coronavirus makes its way into classrooms around the Stateline, parents express mixed...
Parents weigh in on COVID outbreaks in local schools
A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
House fire in Rockford causes $50K in damages
Former District 205 Superintendent dies
Former District 205 Superintendent dies

Latest News

5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday
Dairy Depot extends summer operation, will be open through Halloween
Dairy Depot extends summer operation, will be open through Halloween
West Rock Wake Park says the season is far from over for anyone looking to try wake boarding
Labor Day marks unofficial end of summer
O’Hare to add more contactless payments to help with germ control
O’Hare to add more contactless payments to help with germ control