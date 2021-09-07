Bites of Beloit starts Today, six area restaurants participating

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week returns to the area starting today and runs through Sunday, Sept. 12 at six Beloit area restaurants.

Foodies can dine at Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s # 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian. The restaurants will offer two-course lunch or three-course dinner options throughout the week, including popular menu items from each of the restaurants.

“Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week was created to connect diners with restaurants and culinary experiences they may not have tried yet or visited in a while,” COO of Geronimo Hospitality Group Jeff Whiteman says. “It’s a great reason to get out and enjoy the many great things downtown Beloit has to offer. Your taste buds will thank you.”

More information is available on their website.

