Beloit man arrested following 7th OWI accusation

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 37-year-old Gregory A. Graesslin of Beloit for operating while intoxicated (OWI).

Deputies received several calls around 8:47 a.m. Sept. 7 for suspicious activity in the 8000 block of W, Stuart Rd. Deputies found Graesslin in a ditch on Johnson Rd. north of Finley Rd. asking for help. Graesslin looked intoxicated and his vehicle was parked in a farm access on Johnson Rd. After an investigation, Graesslin was arrested for his 7th OWI.

He will be in the Rock County Jail until his initial court date on Sept. 9.

