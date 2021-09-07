Afternoon severe storms behind us, now drier air and quiet conditions arrive here

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For many spots across the Stateline this afternoon, it turned quite noisy ahead of a cold front that moved through the region. Many spots saw hail, heavy downpours and gusty winds while others remained dry. Now we can breathe another sigh of relief ahead of a more comfortable and quiet pattern ahead.

Several storm reports followed the storms around lunch hour Tuesday, as the quick-moving front dumped a cocktail of precipitation across the region. Most of the reports came from near the Wisconsin state line and down well south of Rockford near Dixon. In fact, there was a report of a two-inch diameter hailstone that fell in Dixon. That’s near the size of a hen egg, there were even bigger stones reported east towards some parts of the Chicago area.

Hail by far had the most reports followed by minor wind damage. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With no more watches or warnings around the Stateline, winds have turned to come out of the northwest and will gust near 20 miles per hour tonight and near 30 tomorrow. Those northwest winds signal that a much drier air mass is making its way into the region with less humidity and cooler temperatures.

Northwest winds are here and will give us a cooler, more dry air mass. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

You can expect two days with highs in the upper 70s for Wednesday and Thursday both with abundant sunshine. We’ll warm up a bit on Friday once again as we get into the 80s before the heating-up trend continues into the weekend. By Saturday, many spots may see highs hit 90 degrees or even surpass that number. 90s aren’t unheard of in September but temperatures in that range are a good 12-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. We’ll also see a slight uptick in the humidity once the weekend comes around, too.

A few cooler days are ahead Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday will be the hottest day with highs near 15 degrees above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We have a comfortable pattern returning to the forecast until we see another uptick in the humidity towards the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll remain dry for the most part as well until rain chances return to the forecast by Monday and Tuesday next week. Summer-like weather isn’t done yet, folks! Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable pattern ahead.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.