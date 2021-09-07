5th Annual Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After the event was canceled in 2020, the largest fiesta in Rockford returns for its 5th year.

The 5th Annual Tamale Fest of Rockford will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Tamale Fest is an annual competition to see who has the best tamale in the Rockford region while raising money for a local nonprofit. This year, funds will be raised for Miracle Mile. The competition also celebrates the life of Carmen Aguirre, the mother of MASA president Manuel Salgado, who lost her battle with cancer in 2014.

This year’s lineup of entertainment includes Ballet Folklorico, a live performance of Coco the Movie, Mexican Wrestling and more.

Event organizers added a lowrider car show, brand new Mexican food trucks and awards to recognize Latinos to are making an impact in the area.

Awards will be given out for Best Tamale (1st-3rd), Rockford’s Best Taco, Rockford’s Best Mexican Restaurant, Jalapeno Eating Contest winner and Best of Show in the car show.

Judges will be WIFR Meteorologists Mark Henderson and Ethan Rosuck, Chief Kenny Reyes, Meteorologist Justin Ballard, Melissa Ridgeway, State Rep. Dave Vella and Esko Lets Go.

Those interested can get more information on their website.

