Topsy turvy temperatures on tap this week

Overall, quiet and comfortable conditions expected
By Mark Henderson
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Labor Day Weekend didn’t necessarily get off to the greatest start in the Stateline, as clouds dominated both Friday and Saturday.

We more than made up for it on Sunday, though, thanks to bright sunshine and temperatures returning to the 80s. The good news is that more of the same is expected for Labor Day. Sunshine’s to dominate from start to finish, and temperatures are again ticketed for the lower to middle 80s, with little, if any humidity standing in the way.

Bright sunshine dominates from start to finish Monday.
Bright sunshine dominates from start to finish Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to see a rather significant increase in both temperature and humidity, as a southerly wind organizes and blows with gusto. As a cold front approaches later in the day, though, the chances for showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise, especially in the mid to late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. The strongest storms appear to be off to our east.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this point, it does not appear there’s a great threat for severe weather with any storms that do move through here. The greatest severe threat, at this stage in the game, appears to be focused to our east.

Showers and thunderstorms will fire ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. The strongest storms appear to be off to our east.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much cooler, more comfortable air settles in following the passage of a stronger cold front, and it appears as though we’ll remain extremely comfortable for the rest of the week.

With the exception of Tuesday, the week ahead looks to be extremely comfortable.
With the exception of Tuesday, the week ahead looks to be extremely comfortable.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s also to dominate for most of the week, and we’re not to underestimate the sun’s power, especially with many having outdoor plans on Labor Day. Even though the calendar now reads September, sunburn on unprotected skin can very easily occur, and do so quickly! So, if you’re planning on spending any amount of time outdoors, either on Labor Day or any other day of the week, be sure to have plenty of sunscreen handy!

Aside from Tuesday featuring a bit more cloudiness, sunshine should dominate for much of the week ahead.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Sunburn is still very much possible even in September. Monday will be no exception.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

