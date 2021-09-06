Rockford United Labor hosts Labor Day Picnic and Car Show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a picture perfect afternoon to get out, enjoy downtown Rockford and check out some cool cars.

Rockford United Labor hosted a Labor Day Picnic and Car Show out at Davis Park. Anything from vintage muscle cars to pick-up trucks to even some new models were on display. Nancy Gill got into car shows because of her husband and now owns a couple of award-winning mustangs. She says the two have been doing this for the last eight years. Now she wants to see the next generation get involved.

“They look at it, they ask you questions. You kind of want to get them as, especially if it’s a younger person, you want to get them interested in the cars. Because car shows are basically older people. And it’s kind of dwindling, so you want the younger crowd to come in. And their version of a car show is a bit different than ours, but you don’t want to see that art dwindling,” Gill says.

