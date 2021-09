ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - James Robinson, the Rockford Lutheran grad and current NFL running back, will be wearing #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

The undrafted RB wore #30 in his rookie season. Robinson wore #25 while at Rockford Lutheran and Illinois State.

The Jaguars made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

.@Robinson_jamess is going back to his roots with a new number this season.#DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 6, 2021

