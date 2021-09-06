Residents enjoy 10th annual Show and Shine car show in Rock City

ROCK CITY, Ill. (WIFR) - Warm weather on Sunday brought many out to the 10th Annual Show and Shine Car Show in Rock City.

People were able to check out classic cars and trucks. Trophy’s were awarded to the Top 30 with judges basing their decision on the engine, trunk and paint. Organizers say 155 cars were at Sunday’s show and couldn’t have been happier seeing people out participating in this event.

“It makes you feel proud that every year we do this and it continues to grow and people love it,” said organizer Ron Swanson.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.