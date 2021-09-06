Parents weigh in on COVID outbreaks in local schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the coronavirus makes its way into classrooms around the Stateline, parents express mixed emotions with some wanting their students to learn at home, but others aren’t phased.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health there are 81 outbreaks in schools around the state including some in our area like Winnebago, DeKalb and Ogle counties.

IDPH defines an outbreak as two or more reported COVID cases that occur between those who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households. While many of the schools listed in our area have fewer than five student cases almost all of them report the classroom as the source which creates concerns for some parents while others say they aren’t worried.

“In all honesty I’m more concerned about my son picking up different types of bacteria from wearing this disgusting mask all day,” said RPS205 Parent Melissa Ouellette.

I have three children with severe asthma I am scared everyday they come in I’m scared if I hear a cough I’m scared you just don’t know because there is no social distancing,” said RPS205 Parent Valerie Johnson.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says there are more opportunities for students to be tested at school as well as a test to stay option which allows asymptomatic students to avoid quarantining by testing negative on certain days after a known exposure.

