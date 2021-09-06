Advertisement

Operation September thanks local veteran by taking him on an airplane ride

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it is Labor Day, it’s also a great day to thank a veteran, and one organization is trying to honor 1,000 WWII veterans this year with a ride in an airplane.

Operation September Freedom Dream Flights made its way to Rockford this afternoon. 94-year-old Harlow Rosborough was the recipient of the flight. He served in the army with the 12th regimen first calvary. He was deployed to Japan as a demolition specialist. Dream Flights started ten years ago giving flights to veterans who live in assisted living and retirement communities. Rosborough says it was a pleasant surprise.

“It was very nice. It’s been a long time. I’ve never flown in that kind of a plane. It’s been very nice. It’s been years and years since I’ve been up in a plane, so I really enjoyed it,” said Rosborough.

“Getting to meet our veterans, hearing their stories, is probably the most rewarding part. Being able to bring them such an immense amount of joy, through something that I’m passionate about and love doing also, flying these old by-planes, is just wonderful,” said Pilot Andrew Lohmar.

Dream flights has given more than 4,500 flights to veterans.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 60-year-old man is in serious condition after a crash in Loves Park Sunday evening.
Police: 60-year-old man in serious condition after crash in Loves Park
Police lights
Rockford Police respond to collision involving ATV
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
A Tuesday afternoon Tyler area house fire may have resulted in the death of an elderly woman.
House fire in Rockford causes $50K in damages
Beloit Police investigate after 19-year-old was shot and killed

Latest News

Stronger storms are possible in the afternoon Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/6/2021
As the coronavirus makes its way into classrooms around the Stateline, parents express mixed...
Parents weigh in on COVID outbreaks in local schools
As the coronavirus makes its way into classrooms around the Stateline, parents express mixed...
Parents weigh in on COVID outbreaks in the classroom
Operation September thanks local veteran by taking him on an airplane ride
Operation September thanks local veteran by taking him on an airplane ride