Operation September thanks local veteran by taking him on an airplane ride

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it is Labor Day, it’s also a great day to thank a veteran, and one organization is trying to honor 1,000 WWII veterans this year with a ride in an airplane.

Operation September Freedom Dream Flights made its way to Rockford this afternoon. 94-year-old Harlow Rosborough was the recipient of the flight. He served in the army with the 12th regimen first calvary. He was deployed to Japan as a demolition specialist. Dream Flights started ten years ago giving flights to veterans who live in assisted living and retirement communities. Rosborough says it was a pleasant surprise.

“It was very nice. It’s been a long time. I’ve never flown in that kind of a plane. It’s been very nice. It’s been years and years since I’ve been up in a plane, so I really enjoyed it,” said Rosborough.

“Getting to meet our veterans, hearing their stories, is probably the most rewarding part. Being able to bring them such an immense amount of joy, through something that I’m passionate about and love doing also, flying these old by-planes, is just wonderful,” said Pilot Andrew Lohmar.

Dream flights has given more than 4,500 flights to veterans.

