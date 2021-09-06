Advertisement

O’Hare to add more contactless payments to help with germ control

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - O’hare Airport will add more contactless options for travelers at various shops and sit-down dining restaurants.

Chicago’s Aviation Committee gave the thumbs up to upgraded vending machines that allow “touchless” purchases around the clock. Options include fresh popcorn and healthier foods as well as “essential items” for travelers.

