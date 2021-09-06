Mattress sales increase as more people work from home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Labor day is a good day for furniture sales whether it’s TVs, couches or dining tables. Now, adjustable beds are the in thing.

Millions of Americans have embraced working from home but according to one study, seven out of ten people haven’t figured out a permanent setup. Now it looks like more people are working in bed. Gustafson’s says it has seen an increase in adjustable bed sales since the start of the pandemic. While adjustable beds were once bought solely for health reasons, they are now becoming a lifestyle.

“The last half dozen years, reclining furniture has become huge. Because, again, we want to get that comfort level. Now, we can get that same comfort level in your bed. Again, whether you’re doing work from home, or you’re watching a movie, or just relaxing. But definitely, more and more people are working from home,” Salesman Mitchell Johnson says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.