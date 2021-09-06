Lena restaurant celebrates 7th annual pickle fest

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Pickles seem to be one of those foods you can do a lot with and one Lena restaurant really got its creative juices flowing for its 7th annual pickle fest.

The Rafter’s Restaurant served up pickle potatoes, pickled burger, and even pickle cheesecake. Owner Ross Vehmeier says it all started with an idea and became an entire event for Labor Day weekend. He says it’s exciting to see people out and enjoying all the different ways you can consume pickles.

“People are looking for an excuse to get out and have a good time,” said Vehmeier. “Enjoy the beautiful weather enjoy the scenery, have a couple beers and appreciate life.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.